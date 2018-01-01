Whether you teach CompSci in the classroom or train developers on your company's APIs, instantly create programming courses and inspire learners to code the future.

Approachable for learners, but plenty of voltage under the hood for experts.

Customize what parts of the IDE are visible to learners. Keep them focused!

Language support

During the beta, Versal Code is limited to the Javascript programming language and related components (HTML and CSS), and has passed early tests with the React framework.

jQuery and AngularJS may work (or may not), and will be officially supported in the next couple of months. We plan to add other languages such as TypeScript and CoffeeScript in the near future.